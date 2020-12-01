Advertisement

Early morning fire destroys home on Borland Springs Road

By Todd Baucher
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Six volunteer fire departments spent Tuesday morning battling a fire at a Wood County home.

Firefighters were called to the home on Borland Springs Road shortly after 7:00 A.M.

The fire, believed electrical in nature, got into the walls of the two-story wood frame structure, spreading upstairs and into the attic.

Matt Whitlatch, Chief of the Deerwalk Volunteer Fire Department, says the departments had difficulty reaching the home because of its location and the wintry weather.

”With the road conditions, and the icy conditions on some of these back roads, it made response times very slow,” Whitlatch said. “That was our main issue. That particular area hydrants, so we were forced to use tanker shuttles, which kind of slows things down a little bit as well.”

The home is a total loss, and the Red Cross was called to help out the family who lived there.

No injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation.

Fire departments remained at the scene until early afternoon.

Aside from Deerwalk, the Blennerhassett, Waverly, Eastwood, Cairo and Belmont fire departments responded.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Obituary: Joshua David Clegg
Obituary: Joshua David Clegg
The Parkersburg Christmas Parade will be a reverse parade in 2020.
Parkersburg Christmas Parade is a little different during pandemic
Ritchie County High School’s reaction to COVID-related elimination
Ritchie County disappointed by lost championship opportunity
James Robert “Jimmy” Vaughn
Obituary: James Robert “Jimmy” Vaughn
Crash results in one fatality in Meigs County

Latest News

Not all local fire departments think they should be prioritized.
Fire service organizations push to be prioritized for Covid vaccines
Senator Joe Manchin recently nominated Grace for the US Military Academy at West Point.
Academic Achiever of the Week: Grace Pedersen
Marietta Community Foundation covers online donation fees for Giving Tuesday
Marietta Community Foundation covers online donation fees for Giving Tuesday
Salvation Army puts new spin on Red Kettle fundraiser
Salvation Army puts new spin on Red Kettle fundraiser
WTAP News @ 6 - No fans for WVU games in December
WTAP News @ 6 - No fans for WVU games in December