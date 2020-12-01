Early morning fire destroys home on Borland Springs Road

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Six volunteer fire departments spent Tuesday morning battling a fire at a Wood County home.

Firefighters were called to the home on Borland Springs Road shortly after 7:00 A.M.

The fire, believed electrical in nature, got into the walls of the two-story wood frame structure, spreading upstairs and into the attic.

Matt Whitlatch, Chief of the Deerwalk Volunteer Fire Department, says the departments had difficulty reaching the home because of its location and the wintry weather.

”With the road conditions, and the icy conditions on some of these back roads, it made response times very slow,” Whitlatch said. “That was our main issue. That particular area hydrants, so we were forced to use tanker shuttles, which kind of slows things down a little bit as well.”

The home is a total loss, and the Red Cross was called to help out the family who lived there.

No injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation.

Fire departments remained at the scene until early afternoon.

Aside from Deerwalk, the Blennerhassett, Waverly, Eastwood, Cairo and Belmont fire departments responded.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.