New restaurant to open in Levee House building

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A new restaurant is set to open in mid-January in the building that was previously home to the Levee House. The restaurant, called the Levee House Bistro, will be run by Tom Hickey, who is currently the chef at the Buckley House, and his wife, Casey Hickey.

Tom Hickey has been at the Buckley House since June and was previously the executive chef at the Lafayette Hotel. He and Casey have been eager to open a restaurant of their own.

“We’re really excited to do something for ourselves. My boss is sad that I’m leaving, but he’s really happy that I’m going to do this and he’s being very supportive,” Hickey said.

The building has been empty since the Levee House closed a few years ago, and more recently, arrangements were being made for a Thai restaurant to open in the space, but the restaurateurs involved changed their plans.

Hickey said he plans for the restaurant to be a family operation and hopes to involve his children.

“My wife and I have seven kids between the two of us, so we want to incorporate as much of the family as we can,” Hickey said.

The menu will feature fresh seafood, steaks, pastas, and more. And Hickey is planning to offer the food at affordable prices. The menu will also include a dish made popular by the previous Levee House chef.

“One of the things I first heard when I came to the area, from the chef at the Lafayette, was, ‘You need to get the Levee House’s recipe for chicken pea pasta.’ Well, guess what - I’ve got the recipe,” Hickey said.

Hickey noted that there have been some challenges to opening a restaurant during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but he remains optimistic.

“It’s a little more difficult to open during COVID because of the restrictions, especially in January, I won’t be able to utilize the outside,” Hickey said.

Hickey is currently working on cleaning and renovating the building, which has sat vacant for a number of years, in preparation for opening.