Obituary: Darrell Morgan Matheny

Darrell Morgan Matheny, 79, of Washington passed away November 29, 2020 at Cedar Grove Assisted Living.

He was born on December 1, 1940 in Washington, WV the son of the late Carl Morgan and Hilda Ann Fleak Matheny.

Darrell was a farmer his whole life, while also working full time as a milk truck driver, followed by a career as a welder. He had been active with the United Steel Workers and FFA. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and practical jokes on family and friends, all in good fun. His faith, family and friends were the priority of his life. The family has many fond memories of vacations, Sunday drives and time spent together.

Darrell is survived by his wife of fifty-three years Wilda Irene Seebaugh Matheny, four children Dianne Sapp (Steve), Debbie Gilmore (Jim), Dan Matheny (Tina), Karen Ferdig (Jason), ten grandchildren Derek Phillips (Bree), Whitney Currence (Sam), Jake Wells (Jessica Hathaway), Chris , Caleb and Caytlin Matheny, Austin Ebert, Megan and Tyler Sapp, Samuel Ferdig, great grandson Darrell Phillips,Brother Don Matheny (Margaret) and sister Shelba Boso (Edwin).

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Visitation will be 5 - 8 on Thursday and for one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Burial will follow at Matheny Family Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

