Obituary: Delbert William Weber

Delbert William Weber, 100, of Marietta passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at his home in Elmcroft of Marietta. He was born May 15, 1920, in Marietta, a son of Harry and Helen Weber.

He was a 1938 graduate of Marietta High School and was an accomplished violin player. He met the love of his life and on July 25, 1941, married Berneda Mae Walters of Marietta. He joined the U. S. Army in the Corps of Engineers and served in World War II for the entirety of the War in the European Theatre. After returning home, Honorably Discharged, he began building his family life. He began working at Remington Rand in 1946. He purchased a lot in Marietta and a small house and had the house moved to the lot where he and his father worked to finish the home. He spent significant time and energy maintaining and improving his home and managed to acquire skills in plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and painting. He retired in 1985 as a transportation/shipping manager from Sperry Rand. After retirement, he and his wife split their time between Marietta while wintering in Arizona and traveled the West for over 25 years. In 2015, his wife of 74 years passed and then he relocated to Elmcroft of Marietta.

Delbert, fondly known as Deb, was a self-made man and used his God-given talents the very best way he could. He was a devoted husband and father, a very kind, caring, compassionate and generous man. He was a humble, selfless, friendly man who provided the morals, leadership and good quality life to his family. A man of modest stature but of truly great character who was adored by his family and friends.

He led a full and complete life gently passing in his sleep at home. His 100th birthday party and parade were completed with the Mayor of Marietta declaring May 15th as Delbert Weber day. When asked his secrets to longevity he said 1) be kind to others, treat them as you would want to be treated, 2) work hard and exercise every day, 3) eat right. His hobbies and interests included boating, gardening, biking, camping, traveling and card playing (especially Euchre); and the fun activities at Elmcroft with his pal Tina. He will be greatly missed but he leaves behind a proud and grateful family and friends with many fond and enduring memories.

Delbert is survived by 2 sons, Charles Michael (Brenda) Weber of Forest, VA, and William Ray (Connie) Weber of Canton, OH; grandchildren Elisa and Ken Strobel of Massillon, OH, Josh and Erin Weber of Massillon, OH, Michael and Melissa Weber of Dayton, OH, Kyle and Shelley Weber of Canton, OH, Brenda J. Simons and John D. Weber of Evanston, WY. Also surviving is a daughter-in-law Lavonda Weber of Evanston, WY, a special sister-in-law Suzy Walters of Marietta, OH, and 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, twin brother Albert Ray Weber, wife Berneda Mae Walters Weber, and son David Gregory Weber.

There will be visitation at 1 pm followed by a Funeral service at 2 pm Friday, December 4, 2020 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home in Marietta with Bryan Smith officiating. The Funeral will be private to the family with his special Elmcroft family also invited. Entombment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com. The family asks that donations in lieu of flowers be sent to “Elmcroft of Marietta’s Activity Fund for the Residents” at 150 Browns Road, Marietta, Ohio, 45750.

