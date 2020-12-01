Advertisement

Obituary: Regena Ann Boone

Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Regena Ann Boone, 76 of Rockport WV, passed away November 28, 2020.

She was born May 6, 1944 in Shelby, Ohio, a daughter of the late James Victor Wray and the late Helen Lucille Wink.

Regena was a homemaker. She was a member of the Gospel Tabernacle Church. Regena enjoyed gardening and cooking and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Forrest Boone; one son, Rodney (Janette) Boone of Williamstown, WV; one daughter, Kelly (Keith) Wells of Senecaville, Ohio; one brother, Danny (Shirley) Wray of Shelby Ohio; one sister, Sandra (Jim) Steffner of Ohio; three grandchildren, Nathan Wells, Zachary Wells, and Heather Wells; and three great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Forrest; two brothers, Steven and Michael Wray; and one sister, Cinda Lou Burling.

No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sunsetparkersburg.com

