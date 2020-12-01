Obituary: Sara Jane Spencer

Sara Jane Spencer, 82, of Harrisville, died Nov. 29, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg.

She was born April 2, 1938 at Porta Rico, WV, the daughter of the late Paul W. and Dessie Lou Brown Clevenger.

Sara worked in the garment industry in Ritchie County for over 20 years. She was a member of Harrison Street Community Church, Harrisville. She loved spending time with her grandkids and going to their events.

She is survived by four children, Melinda Brohard (Marvin) of Spencer, Mark Spencer (Mary) of Harrisville, Tim Spencer (Sonya) of Harrisville, and Jan Willett (Randy) of Midlothian, VA; brothers, Charles Wilson Clevenger of New Milton, David Lee Clevenger of Elyria, OH and Daniel Ray Clevenger of Smithville; sisters, Judith Ann Bishop of Williamson, WV and Nancy Sue Knight of Smithville; brother and sister in law, Eddie and Linda Sponaugle; grandchildren, Michael Brohard, Matthew Brohard, John Spencer, Samantha Brantner, Shawn Spencer, Tyler Spencer, Brittnay Carpenter, Spencer Willett, and Preston Willett; great grandchildren, Jarrett Spencer, JT Spencer, Makenna, Macy , Easton, and Paisley Brohard , Levi and Logan Brantner, Kyndall Carpenter, and expectant great grandchild, Blair Brohard.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald R. Spencer; and siblings, Paul Edward Clevenger, Mary Rohde, Helen Anderson, Louise Henry, Dorothy Adams, Betty McMillion, and Peggy Hall.

Funeral services will be 1 PM, Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV with Rev. Mike Hardbarger and Pastor Darrell Farley officiating. Burial will follow in the Harrisville I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 4pm-8pm Wednesday evening. In accordance with the CDC, all those in attendance are required to wear a mask/face covering while inside the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.

