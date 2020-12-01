Advertisement

Police chief gives winter weather driving safety tips

Police Chief Hupp predicts a small spike in accidents because of the first snow.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the winter weather rushing in, it’s time you don’t follow suit while running late to work.

Police Chief Rodney Hupp already predicts a small spike in crashes with the first snow of the season.

He says a common driving mistake people make is defaulting to their typical speed. You have to keep in mind that different environments call for different driving.

However, Hupp says the biggest thing drivers should be cautious of any time of year, but especially during winter weather, is how you approach intersections.

“Even though you may have a green signal, it still very much rests with you the responsibility to look both ways. Again, you can be absolutely legally in the right but still find yourself seriously injured or dead as a result of someone else’s inattention to the fact that they have a red signal. This is particularly true during snowy weather because your ability to stop quickly is very much compromised,” he said.

Hupp also warns that cars don’t always work as well in colder weather.

There are, however, ways you can be prepared for car issues.

In fact, Hupp has a list.

“A blanket, a blanket kept in the car along with a fire extinguisher is always a good idea and probably most important of all, given the time of year we’re going into, is to have good tires on the front of your car. Those are all serious considerations. Good tires for good traction,” he said.

Hupp also suggests getting your batteries checked and keeping your cellphone charged for driving.

Hopefully your tires and engines are ready for the colder months because, ready or not, the snowflakes are already forming.

