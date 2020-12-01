The Parkersburg Humane Society is reaching out for help with capacity issues

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With renovations underway, the Humane Society of Parkersburg is low on space.

In fact, Shelter Manager Samantha Tannous said the shelter reaches full capacity with large dogs every couple days. Big dogs are the big issue with space.

This doesn’t mean the shelter now turns away stray dogs. However, it does mean the dogs have less space, which lead the humane society to ask the public to foster.

It’s a task that isn’t as resource-intensive as you may think.

Tannous said, “We provide everything that a foster would need, whether that be a kennel, food, toys, medication - we would provide all of that so you really just need to provide a loving, warm, safe home for the animal.”

Fostering a pet not only helps with space before the animal is adopted. It also helps get a pet adopted in the first place.

Tannous said, “..., so that dog that gets to go to foster is in a less stressful place. It’s in somebody’s home so they’re able to actually learn more about the dog’s personality. In the shelter it can be kind of hard to get a true feel for a dog’s personality. So they can post pictures on our Facebook page - people can actually see the dog in a real environment rather than in the shelter so that’s always really great advertisement for the dog.”

Tannous said the shelter is aiming to eventually more-than-double their kennel space but, for now, they’re looking for the public’s help.

