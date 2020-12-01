UPDATE | Charleston Police officer shot

UPDATE 12/1/20 @ 7:43 p.m.

The officer has been identified by Charleston Police Chief Tyke Smith, as Cassie Johnson.

Authorities says she was shot in the face during the incident, but no updates have been released on her current condition.

