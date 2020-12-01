Advertisement

UPDATE | Charleston Police officer shot

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
UPDATE 12/1/20 @ 7:43 p.m.

The officer has been identified by Charleston Police Chief Tyke Smith, as Cassie Johnson.

Authorities says she was shot in the face during the incident, but no updates have been released on her current condition.

UPDATE 12/1/20 @ 3:34 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston Police officer has been shot, according to Kanawha County Deputies.

Deputies say Metro 911 had a report of an officer down Tuesday afternoon.

A suspect has been detained by Charleston Police.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/1/20 @ 3:06 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are responding to an officer-involved shooting.

According to Kanawha County Deputies, it involves a Charleston Police officer.

Deputies say Metro 911 had a report of an officer down Tuesday afternoon.

Charleston Police have a suspect detained.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story.

