WVUP’s Dr. Torie Jackson honored by West Virginia Executive Magazine

(WTAP)
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dr. Torie Jackson, WVU-Parkersburg’s (WVUP) vice president of institutional advancement and WVUP Foundation president and CEO, has been named to the Young Guns class of 2021 by West Virginia Executive Magazine.

The award is presented annually to 10 accomplished professionals in the state whom the publication believes to be among West Virginia’s next generation of leaders.

Jackson said she was pleasantly surprised when she was notified of the honor by the magazine.

“I was of course very excited. It’s nice to represent the Parkersburg area and, of course, WVU-Parkersburg throughout the state, I always enjoy that opportunity,” Jackson said. “It gave me the opportunity to be able to share the stories of some of our students with a larger audience,” she added.

Jackson was presented the award at a socially-distanced ceremony hosted by the magazine where masks were required. She gave a speech in which she discussed the work being done by WVUP students who see enticing reasons to stay in the Mid-Ohio Valley as their careers progress and to contribute to the local economy.

In choosing award recipients, the magazine often focuses on community service, Jackson explained. To that end, the magazine was particularly interested in the Ritchie County summer camp for children that Jackson and her husband founded over a decade ago. The camp offers character building and more to between 135 and 150 students every year.

The magazine’s full profile of Jackson can be read here.

