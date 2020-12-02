Advertisement

Artsbridge hosting virtual winter music series

(WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Because it had to cancel its summer concert series due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit organization Artsbridge has invited the artists who would have performed at those shows to participate in its virtual winter concert series.

According to Diane McDonald, program coordinator, the series will provide a valuable performance opportunity to the area musicians.

“The musicians have not had a chance to play...So we wanted to try and help them out,” McDonald said.

The concerts will be streamed Thursdays at 7 P.M. via Facebook Live, and all shows will be posted on YouTube the following Monday. The first will take place on December 3, and they will occur weekly through the end of February. A full schedule will be posted on the organization’s Facebook page.

This week’s concert will feature the rock band Rimshot and will be sponsored by United Bank. Next week’s will be Sherry Wilson Braid performing as country music singer Patsy Cline, sponsored by Conley Law.

McDonald said the concerts also provide an opportunity for the community to enjoy music from the local performers they have been unable to see in person.

“A lot of these bands have a following, and people miss hearing them...This is a great time for them to connect with the bands they are used to hearing every year,” McDonald said.

Those interested can check the organization’s Facebook page for additional information.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Prayer vigil honors the service of CPD Officer Cassie Johnson
Robert J. Wells
UPDATE: Man in custody after lengthy manhunt in Washington County
Cropped Photo: Justin Henry / CC BY 2.0
New restaurant to open in Levee House building
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: W.Va. reports 20 deaths, 1,087 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
Steven Lockhart
UPDATE: Davisville man faces federal charges involving minor

Latest News

Free COVID testing coming to Vienna
Festival of Trees character breakfast changing protocol and theme
Festival of Trees character breakfast changing protocol and theme
Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper passed away last Friday
Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper passed away last Friday
Parents should monitor children's online activity
Parents advised to monitor children’s online activity during virtual school
Robert J. Wells
UPDATE: Man in custody after lengthy manhunt in Washington County