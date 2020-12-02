Artsbridge hosting virtual winter music series

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Because it had to cancel its summer concert series due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit organization Artsbridge has invited the artists who would have performed at those shows to participate in its virtual winter concert series.

According to Diane McDonald, program coordinator, the series will provide a valuable performance opportunity to the area musicians.

“The musicians have not had a chance to play...So we wanted to try and help them out,” McDonald said.

The concerts will be streamed Thursdays at 7 P.M. via Facebook Live, and all shows will be posted on YouTube the following Monday. The first will take place on December 3, and they will occur weekly through the end of February. A full schedule will be posted on the organization’s Facebook page.

This week’s concert will feature the rock band Rimshot and will be sponsored by United Bank. Next week’s will be Sherry Wilson Braid performing as country music singer Patsy Cline, sponsored by Conley Law.

McDonald said the concerts also provide an opportunity for the community to enjoy music from the local performers they have been unable to see in person.

“A lot of these bands have a following, and people miss hearing them...This is a great time for them to connect with the bands they are used to hearing every year,” McDonald said.

Those interested can check the organization’s Facebook page for additional information.

