Authorities: Protect packages from being stolen on fronts of homes

Postal services may be contacted if someone's package is stolen(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The holiday season is here, which means many people are ordering gifts in packages that will be dropped off on their doorstep.

A problem that arises every year during this time is that thieves will snoop around neighborhoods and steal packages on people’s porches.

There are many ways to avoid this, and local authorities say that the best way to avoid the situation is to be proactive about it.

There is equipment that is easily accessible to use, and officers will be patrolling the streets to make sure this is not a problem that will arise.

“Security cameras are becoming widely available and more affordable,” said Chief Mike Pifer, of the Vienna Police Department. “Requiring signatures, lock-boxes on your porches, things like that are available too.”

Pifer also said that there is insurance available for people to purchase when the item is bought, so that if this happens to them, there is a way they could retrieve the lost package.

