Back to work for the Thundering Herd, Mountaineers and Buckeyes

(WTAP) - It’s been awhile, but Marshall, Ohio State and West Virginia University’s football teams will be back in action this weekend.

15th ranked Marshall University will face competition for the first time in 3 weeks

The Thundering Herd will host Rice with a noon kickoff on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards stadium in Huntington.

The Herd is a perfect 7-0 and is the frontrunner in the Conference USA East division race.

It’s been a struggle for the Owls just to get on the football field this season due to COVID-19 issues.

The Owls check in at 1-2

The West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday against the Big 12 conference’s hottest team right now: the Iowa State Cyclones.

The game kicks off at 3:30 in Ames Iowa

The game will be the Mountaineers (5-3) first action since Nov. 14. because last Saturday’s game with Oklahoma was postponed due to Coronavirus issues in the Sooners program.

Iowa State is ranked 12th in the latest A.P. Top 25 football poll. The Cyclones are 7-2 and lead the Conference USA football standings

The Ohio State Buckeyes return to the gridiron on Saturday for the first time in 2 week.

The third ranked Buckeyes travel to play Michigan State on Saturday with a noon kickoff

Last week Ohio State was dealing with Coronavirus issues as head coach Ryan Day tested positive and other players as well.

So Ohio State’s game with Illinois this past Saturday wast postponed.

Ohio State returned to the practice field on Tuesday without coach Day, and he will not be with the team in East Lansing on Saturday.

