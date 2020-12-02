Crews respond to Belpre house fire

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - First responders were called to the scene of a structure fire in the 100 block of Elm Street in Belpre Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in around 3:30 p.m.

Belpre Fire Chief Tony Cronin says firefighters were able to douse the flames in about 15 minutes.

Though there is heat and smoke damage, Cronin believes the structure is salvageable. He says two rooms burned up, but that’s where most of the damage was done.

No injuries have been reported.

The Belpre Fire Department, the Little Hocking Fire Department, and the Belpre Police Department were on scene. An ambulance crew was nearby as well.

Cronin says the fire was caused by an electrical problem.

