Festival of Trees character breakfast changing protocol and theme

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the Festival of Trees continues to take change with the pandemic guidelines so too will the character breakfast.

There will be a maximum of six people per table and they will each be six feet apart.

Seating will be assigned and those coming in will be asked to wear a mask. The actors will be abiding by this as well.

Those at Blennerhassett Hotel say they are very grateful for the contributions of the United Way Alliance and the rest of the community.

“Partnering with the United Way especially in the difficult times that we’re currently in has just been a blessing to work with them,” says Blennerhassett Hotel marketing supervisor, James Liebau. “And their community out reach and the connections that they have has just been a fantastic combination to really bring the best out of this year’s festival.”

This year’s theme for the character breakfast will be Dr. Suess’s Christmas story, “The Grinch.”

Sources say that the Grinch prefers that he be six feet away from everyone else during the performance.

