Fire service organizations push to be prioritized for Covid vaccines

Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several major fire service organizations are calling for priority access to Covid vaccines.

The fear is that local and state governments won’t make fire and EMS workers a top priority for vaccines.

The International Association of Firefighters’ press release stated, “The nation’s fire fighters, paramedics, and EMT’s serve as the first link in the COVID-19 response. These environments are unstructured, unprotected, and place public safety personnel in close quarters with COVID-19 patients, causing increased exposure for the responder.”

WTAP talked to a few local fire chiefs to get their perspectives on whether or not they should be included as top priorities...

Vienna Fire Chief Steve Scholl said that he does not think his department should be at the front of the line..

His main reasoning is that his fire department is not considered a first responder to medical issues.

However, Scholl says fire departments that are first responders should get priority.

Warren Township Fire Chief Mark Wile is a part of one such department.

He said, “It’s just we are definitely the front line. We’re the ones who pick the people up and transport them to the hospitals and everything and most of the time we don’t know for sure [if they have Covid] unless they’ve been tested and they tell us whether they’ve had it or not so we definitely need to protect ourselves.”

However, Wile said he doesn’t think vaccines should be a requirement for firefighters, but that those who want a vaccination should get priority.

Fire Chief Mark Stewart of Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department says the close-contact-nature of the job is why firefighters should be prioritized.

He said that even fire departments that aren’t considered medical first responders have to show up to fire scenes whether or not the people needing help have Covid.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

