Grand jury indicts 19 in Washington County

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Nineteen people were named in indictments returned by a Washington County grand jury on Tuesday.

Those now under indictment include:

- Clarence M. Francis - illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and aggravated possession of drugs, both felonies

- Chad Edward Stock - aggravated possession of drugs, a felony

- Terry B. Fox - breaking and entering, safecracking, vandalism and possessing criminal tools, all felonies

- Justine M. MacIntyre - burglary and vandalism, both felonies; and petty theft, a misdemeanor

- Michael Dean Slonaker - burglary and vandalism, both felonies; and petty theft, a misdemeanor

- Christopher Burton Carpenter - breaking and entering and theft from a person in a protected class, both felonies

- Zachary K. Blansett - improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a felony

- Carlton W. Bennett - aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts, both felonies

- William C. Brice - telecommunications fraud, two counts complicity in the commission of an offense and attempted grand theft, all felonies

- Zachariah Wayne Beardsley - domestic violence, a felony

- Kayla Dale Bates - two counts breaking and entering, both felonies

- Faith N. Chichester - failure to appear as required by recognizance, a felony

- Abbigaile Elizabeth Lockhart - three counts counterfeiting, all felonies

- Ashten Paige Wilkinson - three counts counterfeiting, all felonies; and petty theft, a misdemeanor

- Daniel Trevy Mowrey - four counts counterfeiting and tampering with evidence, all felonies

- Heather R. Howell - engaging a pattern of corrupt activity, tampering with evidence, two counts aggravated possession of drugs, two counts complicity in the commission of an offense, 25 counts illegal processing of drug documents and aggravated trafficking in drugs, all felonies

- Sonny L. Addlesburger Jr. - three count illegal processing of drug documents, aggravated possession of drugs, complicity in the commission of an offense and aggravated trafficking in drugs, all felonies

- Michael P. Howell - six counts illegal processing of drug documents, aggravated possession of drugs, complicity in the commission of an offense and aggravated trafficking in drugs, all felonies

- Sabrina N. Rutter - engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, 15 counts illegal processing of drug documents and aggravated trafficking in drugs, all felonies

