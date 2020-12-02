Local hospitals dealing with increase in coronavirus patients

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center, like so many other hospitals nationwide, has had, in recent weeks, an increased number of coronavirus patients, many of them in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

And as is true with other medical centers, its staff is working to the limit caring for patients.

”They are very resilient, they are doing the best they can,” says Vice-President and Chief Nursing Officer Christine Daniels. “But they are working a lot of extra shifts. It’s pretty much all hands on deck, from our senior leaders, our directors and supervisors, and definitely our front-line staff.”

Daniels spoke to WTAP about the hospital’s status, a day after Governor Jim Justice and other state health officials hinted at possible restrictions on elective surgeries.

But she says in other ways, things are continuing normally.

“We’re doing everything we can to manage these patients and take care of our community.”

Daniels says there are no delays on outpatient surgeries, and, for now, elective surgeries are continuing. That could change. The governor’s next briefing is scheduled for Wednesday morning at 11:00.

“That is definitely a possibility,” Daniels says, referring to a possible state order, “and that might also be a governor’s order later this week. We’re just waiting for the formal notification.”

W V U Medicine is taking in patients from other hospitals in West Virginia, particularly from its own network. One thing Daniels says will continue, regardless, is emergencies.

“Patients can come in at any point to our emergency department. It does not close, even when we are at capacity or managing our in-patient side. The emergency room is always open for care.”

Daniels agrees the way to keep the rapid rise in cases, and hospitalizations, from continuing, is for everyone to take the proper, and now familiar, safety precautions.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.