Marietta Community Foundation covers online donation fees for Giving Tuesday

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Even the most smallest of gestures are welcome on Giving Tuesday with what Marietta Community Foundation put together today.

The Marietta Community Foundation is covering all PayPal donation fees that come in during Giving Tuesday.

The online portal for PayPal assesses a 2.2 percent processing fee on all donations that go through.

This will all go to benefitting multiple nonprofits in the Marietta Community and giving people the knowledge that their money is going to a good cause.

“Right now we hold funds for a variety of nonprofits in our community,” says Marietta Community Foundation president and CEO, Heather Allender. “We hold their endowments and so donors can take advantage of the opportunity today to make a contribution to a nonprofit they support.”

The foundation hopes that an act of generosity on their end will cultivate multiple acts of generosity throughout the community.

