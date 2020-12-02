Advertisement

New York City Ballet to stream ‘The Nutcracker’ this year

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A classic holiday tradition is going digital this year.

George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” premiered in February 1954 and has been performed live by the New York City Ballet every year, until this year.

It was canceled because of the pandemic. However, lovers of the tradition can stream it on Marquee TV.

It will be available from Dec. 11 through Jan. 3. The 48-hour rental will cost $25 in the U.S.

The performance was filmed at the Lincoln Center last December for an upcoming Disney Plus documentary.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in the shooting of a Charleston Police officer.
UPDATE | Vigil to be held for CPD officer
Cropped Photo: Justin Henry / CC BY 2.0
New restaurant to open in Levee House building
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday in a statewide address that bar, restaurants and fitness...
Update: Governor defends possible closings, crackdowns
CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
Early morning fire destroys home on Borland Springs Road
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: W.Va. reports 20 deaths, 1,087 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Latest News

Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 12/2/20
Forecast for December 2nd
Forecast for December 2nd
Thomas Battle and Brittany Morgan
Deck the M.O.V., 12/2/20
Mark Kelly, Arizona Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks at an election night event...
Arizona’s Mark Kelly is sworn into Senate, narrowing GOP edge
FILE - This Nov. 29, 2011, file photo shows the signature of president Abraham Lincoln on a...
US lawmakers unveil anti-slavery constitutional amendment