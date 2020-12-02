Obituary: E. Fred Galland

E. Fred Galland, 81, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away November 29, 2020.

He was born July 30, 1939 in Wood County, WV, a son of the late Elmer and Livna Byrl Cline Galland.

Fred retired from CSX as a trackman. A 32nd Degree Mason, he was a member of the Cairo Masonic Lodge #114 AF&AM. When able he attended South Parkersburg United Methodist Church.

Fred is survived by his wife, Sue Conrad Galland; two sisters, Dolly (Phil) Agiaga and Livna (Edwin) Sprout; three brothers, Herbert (Sarah) Galland, Robert (Donna) Galland and Edward (Elizabeth) Galland; grandson, Logan; several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter; one brother; and five sisters.

No services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg, 530 29th St., Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

