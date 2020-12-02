Advertisement

Obituary: E. Fred Galland

Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

E. Fred Galland, 81, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away November 29, 2020.

He was born July 30, 1939 in Wood County, WV, a son of the late Elmer and Livna Byrl Cline Galland.

Fred retired from CSX as a trackman. A 32nd Degree Mason, he was a member of the Cairo Masonic Lodge #114 AF&AM. When able he attended South Parkersburg United Methodist Church.

Fred is survived by his wife, Sue Conrad Galland; two sisters, Dolly (Phil) Agiaga and Livna (Edwin) Sprout; three brothers, Herbert (Sarah) Galland, Robert (Donna) Galland and Edward (Elizabeth) Galland; grandson, Logan; several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter; one brother; and five sisters.

No services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg, 530 29th St., Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Galland family.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Robert John Newman
Obituary: Darrell Morgan Matheny
Obituary: Darrell Morgan Matheny
Obituary: Delbert William Weber
Obituary: Delbert William Weber
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Cynthia Renee Nelson

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Sara Jane Spencer
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Regena Ann Boone
James Robert “Jimmy” Vaughn
Obituary: James Robert “Jimmy” Vaughn
Obituary: Jane R. Pralley
Obituary: Jane R. Pralley
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Mary Sharlene Richards
Obituary: Joshua David Clegg
Obituary: Joshua David Clegg