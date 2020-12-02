Obituary: Paul T. Theisen

Paul T. Theisen, 89, of Mansfield, Ohio, formerly of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on December 2, 2020.

He was born on February 4, 1931 in Athens, Ohio, son of the late Paul A. Theisen and the late Minnete Pendergrass Theisen.

The family moved to Columbus, Ohio where he graduated from West High School in 1949. Paul was a stellar student athlete earning election to The National Honor Society and President of the Student Council. He was named an All Columbus City League player in football, basketball and baseball and All Ohio Football Quarterback.

He received a football scholarship to the University of Cincinnati and was also a starting pitcher on its baseball team.

He graduated in 1953 with an A.B. in political science and economics. At graduation he was also commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Army ROTC.

He then entered The University of Cincinnati College of Law. At the completion of his second year of law school he was ordered to active duty in the army and reported to Ft. Bliss in El Paso, Texas where he was trained as a NIKE surface-to-air guided missile battery commander. He served two years and was discharged as a First Lieutenant.

He returned to law school to complete his degree. He was Associate Editor of the Law Review and was elected to The Order of the Coif having graduated in the upper ten percent of his class.

He then joined the law firm of William Summers in Marietta, Ohio. At the death of Mr. Summers, he became the managing partner of the firm and set about building the firm by recruiting honors graduates of Ohio law schools. He was aided in this endeavor when he was joined by Jerry Brock, also an honors graduate of the University of Cincinnati. Together they recruited honors graduates to the extent that the firm became the largest firm in Southeastern Ohio and also had a significant presence in West Virginia.

Paul became primarily a civil trial lawyer representing insurance companies and corporations. His special interest was the defense of medical negligence claims against doctors, hospitals, nurses and other healthcare professionals. In 1981 he was elected a Fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers.

He was admitted to practice by the trial, appellate courts and Supreme Court of Ohio and also by the trial and Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia. He was admitted to practice before the federal courts of Ohio and West Virginia and the United States Supreme Court.

Paul also pursued a 35-year career as a banker, as a member of the Board of Directors of The Peoples Banking and Trust Company of Marietta, Ohio. Over the years the bank formed a bank

holding company, Peoples Bancorp, which owns and operates banks in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky. Paul retired in 2012 as Vice Chairman of the holding company and Chairman of Peoples Bank.

He was committed to his community, receiving the outstanding young man award from Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce. He was active in many youth programs, Boy Scouts, Bantam League Baseball and the YMCA. He assumed leadership roles in recruiting efforts to attract new employers in the Marietta area.

He was past president of the Marietta Rotary Club.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Judith Carolyn, a son Marc Theisen (Mel), of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, daughters Lisa Trapasso (Paul) of Columbus, Ohio, and Lori Theisen of Westerville, Ohio, and their mother, Bonnie Johnson, of Marietta, Ohio, a daughter, Mary Kae Selan (Don) of Pickerington, Ohio, and eight grandchildren.

Paul was previously married for over 20 years to Betty Jean Swann of Huntington, West Virginia, mother of Mary Kae, who died in 1995.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Marie Theisen Haire.

Paul will be cremated and his ashes returned to Marietta for burial in his family plot at a time convenient to his family. He requests that contributions in his memory be made to the Marietta Community Foundation, P.O. Box 77, Marietta, Ohio 45750.

