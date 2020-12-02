Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper passed away last Friday

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A tragic passing occurred over the holiday weekend as the Ohio State Highway Patrol lost one of their own last Friday.

Timothy M. Gossett passed away at the age of 51 the morning after Thanksgiving from a heart attack.

Gossett spent 14 years being a dispatcher for the Ohio State Highway Patrol at the Marietta Post.

The lifelong Marietta resident went on to become a trooper in 2004 after graduating from the academy.

It’s a somber day for both his family and members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“The highway patrol recognizes that this is an absolute tragic event,” says Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper, Brice Nihiser. “And that we’re here for the family, we’re here for the troopers, we’re here for everyone in highway patrol whose been affected by this.”

A parade will be held in Gossett’s honor at around 10:30 a.m. tomorrow.

A motorcade will pass from Marietta City Hall to Gravel Bank Cemetery.

