Advertisement

Parents advised to monitor children’s online activity during virtual school

Parents should monitor children's online activity
Parents should monitor children's online activity(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

With more and more students participating in virtual school during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to remember the risks of the internet for a younger child.

Hackers, and other internet predators are online constantly to commit suspicious activity, and lure people in.

Dr. Jona Hall, the Director of Curriculum and Technology with Marietta City Schools, says that parents should continuously monitor their children’s internet activity, meaning what sites they are using, and how long they are on their devices.

The communication will be key between parents and the school system, to make sure if a student encounters suspicious activity, that the school system can block the website and fix the problem.

“People that are out there, are predators, they are good at what they do” said Dr. Hall. “We just have to communicate among the educators and the parents to know what is seen, and we can get some control on that.”

Dr. Hall says that the school system has not run into any issues with suspicious online activity thus far in the school year, but are prepared in case a situation occurs.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Prayer vigil honors the service of CPD Officer Cassie Johnson
Robert J. Wells
UPDATE: Man in custody after lengthy manhunt in Washington County
Cropped Photo: Justin Henry / CC BY 2.0
New restaurant to open in Levee House building
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: W.Va. reports 20 deaths, 1,087 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
Steven Lockhart
UPDATE: Davisville man faces federal charges involving minor

Latest News

Free COVID testing coming to Vienna
Festival of Trees character breakfast changing protocol and theme
Festival of Trees character breakfast changing protocol and theme
Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper passed away last Friday
Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper passed away last Friday
Robert J. Wells
UPDATE: Man in custody after lengthy manhunt in Washington County