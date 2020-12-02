Parents advised to monitor children’s online activity during virtual school

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

With more and more students participating in virtual school during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to remember the risks of the internet for a younger child.

Hackers, and other internet predators are online constantly to commit suspicious activity, and lure people in.

Dr. Jona Hall, the Director of Curriculum and Technology with Marietta City Schools, says that parents should continuously monitor their children’s internet activity, meaning what sites they are using, and how long they are on their devices.

The communication will be key between parents and the school system, to make sure if a student encounters suspicious activity, that the school system can block the website and fix the problem.

“People that are out there, are predators, they are good at what they do” said Dr. Hall. “We just have to communicate among the educators and the parents to know what is seen, and we can get some control on that.”

Dr. Hall says that the school system has not run into any issues with suspicious online activity thus far in the school year, but are prepared in case a situation occurs.

