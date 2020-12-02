UPDATE: Man in custody after lengthy manhunt in Washington County

UPDATE: 12/2/20 6:25 P.M.

A man considered armed and dangerous who fled from Washington County authorities Wednesday afternoon in a stolen vehicle has been taken into custody.

Robert Justin Wells, 39, of McConnelsville, was arrested about 6:15 p.m. following a manhunt north of Beverly that lasted several hours and included a helicopter, a drone and K9 units, Sheriff Larry Mincks said.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A manhunt is underway in northwestern Washington County for a man who fled from authorities after a pursuit Wednesday afternoon that started on State Route 60 north of Beverly.

Robert Justin Wells, 39, of McConnelsville, is a person of interest in several crimes and should be considered armed and dangerous, Sheriff Larry Mincks said.

Wells, who is 5-foot-9 and weighs 175 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Mincks said deputies are searching in the woods in an area north of State Route 83 near State Route 60 where he ran away after getting out of the stolen truck he was driving.

Mincks said phone calls have gone out to residents to alert them to the law-enforcement activity in the area.

Anyone who sees Wells should call 911 or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

