Ramp closures on U.S. 50, Corridor D, beginning Monday

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces ramp closures on U.S. 50, Corridor D, beginning on Monday, December 7, 2020, according to Mike Foley, District Three Construction Engineer.

Pritchard Signal and Light Services will be performing light tower repairs on U.S. 50, Corridor D, beginning from the intersection of U.S. 50 and Division Street, and the intersection of U.S. 50 and Juliana Street. Crews will be working between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day through Wednesday, December 9, 2020. More specifically:

U.S. 50 & Division Street WB off Ramp closed from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, 12/07/20.

U.S. 50 & Division Street WB on Ramp closed from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, 12/07/20.

U.S. 50 & Division Street EB off Ramp closed from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 12/08/20.

U.S. 50 & Division Street EB on Ramp closed from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 12/08/20.

U.S. 50 & Juliana Street EB off Ramp closed from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 12/09/20.

U.S. 50 & Juliana Street WB on Ramp closed from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 12/09/20.

One ramp will be closed at a time and opened back up once completed. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

