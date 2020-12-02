Advertisement

Ramp closures on U.S. 50, Corridor D, beginning Monday

A portion of Broad Street will be closed to all through traffic for sanitary repair work. City...
A portion of Broad Street will be closed to all through traffic for sanitary repair work. City officials posted to Facebook with the announcement.(MGN Image)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces ramp closures on U.S. 50, Corridor D, beginning on Monday, December 7, 2020, according to Mike Foley, District Three Construction Engineer.

Pritchard Signal and Light Services will be performing light tower repairs on U.S. 50, Corridor D, beginning from the intersection of U.S. 50 and Division Street, and the intersection of U.S. 50 and Juliana Street. Crews will be working between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day through Wednesday, December 9, 2020. More specifically:

U.S. 50 & Division Street WB off Ramp closed from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, 12/07/20.

U.S. 50 & Division Street WB on Ramp closed from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, 12/07/20.

U.S. 50 & Division Street EB off Ramp closed from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 12/08/20.

U.S. 50 & Division Street EB on Ramp closed from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 12/08/20.

U.S. 50 & Juliana Street EB off Ramp closed from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 12/09/20.

U.S. 50 & Juliana Street WB on Ramp closed from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 12/09/20.

One ramp will be closed at a time and opened back up once completed. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in the shooting of a Charleston Police officer.
UPDATE | Vigil to be held for CPD officer
Cropped Photo: Justin Henry / CC BY 2.0
New restaurant to open in Levee House building
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday in a statewide address that bar, restaurants and fitness...
Update: Governor defends possible closings, crackdowns
CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
Early morning fire destroys home on Borland Springs Road
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: W.Va. reports 20 deaths, 1,087 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Latest News

Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 12/2/20
Forecast for December 2nd
Forecast for December 2nd
Thomas Battle and Brittany Morgan
Deck the M.O.V., 12/2/20
Southeast Ohio Foodbank hosts on-site drive-through food distribution
Washington County grand jury names 19 people in indictments
Grand jury indicts 19 in Washington County