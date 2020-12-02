Advertisement

Salvation Army puts new spin on Red Kettle fundraiser

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the pandemic affecting the Salvation Army’s ability to raise funds with their traditional red kettles during the holiday season, the organization has found a new way to take in donations.

The non-profit is doing this with its “Season of Hope” campaign at the Grand Central Mall.

The mall is getting involved with this collaboration alongside the Watering Can Art Studio and West Virginia University-Parkersburg.

Each of the kettles features a design of a Parkersburg-based business that is helping in the effort.

You can donate money at any of the many kettles, or you can use the QR codes next to them.

“Not only can you donate here physically with your cash or your check but you can donate online for these kettles,” says Salvation Army commanding officer, Patrick Richmond. “You can go to redkettlenow.com and click on the Parkersburg kettle and then when you make your donation there’s a comment line that you can add which kettle you’re voting for with your donation.”

The display is at the Canvas Project across from the food court.

They are available from today until this Saturday from when the mall opens to when it closes.

