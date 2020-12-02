Southeast Ohio Foodbank hosts on-site drive-through food distribution

LOGAN, Ohio – The Southeast Ohio Foodbank, a program of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, is hosting an on-site food distribution for income-eligible residents of its 10 county service area.

The drive-thru distribution will take place December 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 14th, 15th, 16th, and 17th at the Foodbank, 1005 CIC Drive in Logan. The distributions will run from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m while supplies last.

The Foodbank serves Athens, Gallia, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton, and Washington counties. Families residing within this service area and who are within 230% of the Federal Poverty Level are eligible to pick up food during the distribution. Photo I.D. and proof of residency no more than 60 days old is required. There is no pre-registration for this event.

“These drive-thru distributions are so important because it ensures that everyone in our community who needs food can receive it,” said Andrew Mayle, HAPCAP’s Food & Nutrition Director. “We cannot hold distributions in every county that we serve as often as we would like to, so the drive-thru distributions allow any family within our 4,000 square mile service area to come and pick up food.”

Individuals or families who would like to pick up food should turn on Norwood Avenue and enter the distribution under the carport in the back of the Foodbank. From there, someone will register them by looking at their I.D. and proof of residency through the rolled-up window. Right after registration, food will be loaded into the trunk of the car or truck bed.

If you are unable to pick up food for your household, you may assign a proxy. For instructions on how to assign a proxy or any other questions, contact Southeast Ohio Foodbank at (740) 385-6813 ext. 2207.

