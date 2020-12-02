Advertisement

Stay home for the holidays or get tested twice, CDC urges

By LINDSEY TANNER
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Health officials on Wednesday urged Americans to stay home over the upcoming holiday season and consider getting tested for coronavirus before and after if they do decide to travel.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the best way to stay safe and protect others is to stay home.

That’s the same advice they had over Thanksgiving but many Americans traveled anyway. With COVID-19 cases and deaths continuing to rise, the CDC added the testing option.

The CDC says even if few people became infected while traveling over Thanksgiving, that could still result in hundreds of thousands of new infections.

During a news briefing, the CDC said travelers should consider getting COVID-19 tests one to three days before their trips and again three to five days afterward. They also recommended reducing non-essential activities for a full week after travel or for 10 days if not tested afterward.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in the shooting of a Charleston Police officer.
UPDATE | Vigil to be held for CPD officer
Cropped Photo: Justin Henry / CC BY 2.0
New restaurant to open in Levee House building
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday in a statewide address that bar, restaurants and fitness...
Update: Governor defends possible closings, crackdowns
CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
Early morning fire destroys home on Borland Springs Road
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: W.Va. reports 20 deaths, 1,087 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Latest News

Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 12/2/20
Forecast for December 2nd
Forecast for December 2nd
Thomas Battle and Brittany Morgan
Deck the M.O.V., 12/2/20
State Christmas Trees
State Christmas Trees
Mark Kelly, Arizona Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks at an election night event...
Arizona’s Mark Kelly is sworn into Senate, narrowing GOP edge