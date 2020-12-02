West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union hosts Fill the Gap campaign

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many area nonprofit organizations have had to cancel or scale down fundraising efforts this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union wants to help them recover some of the funds they missed out on.

Every year, the credit union uses some of its year-end funds and profits to support community organizations, typically by hosting a luncheon during which the credit union meets with area nonprofit leaders to discuss their needs. However, the luncheon was not possible this year, despite the fact that many organizations have more of a need.

Allie Bennett, director of community engagement and marketing at the credit union, said that the credit union’s own efforts to raise funds for area organizations have been affected by COVID-19, as well.

“We had to cancel our ‘color run’ this year and kind of pivot what we were doing to raise money for the Children’s Hospital. And we had to cancel our Breakfast with Santa, so we understand what these organizations are going through. We’re using some of the funds that we normally would have used for Breakfast with Santa and the ‘color run’ to add to what we’re going to be able to do now [for local nonprofits],”Bennett said.

So the credit union decided to invite area organizations to apply for a grant by explaining how much funding they were expecting to receive through typical fundraising efforts, and how COVID-19 has negatively impacted their ability to raise those funds and meet their financial needs.

The application period ended on December 2, and the credit union is currently in the process of assessing submissions and determining how much funding will be provided to each qualifying organization. Around the area, 91 organizations have applied for grants and the credit union expects to give away approximately $125,000 total by the end of the year, said Bennett

The credit union serves a six-county area, including Wood, Ritchie, Jackson, Wirt, and Pleasants counties in West Virginia and Washington County in Ohio.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.