Advertisement

West Virginia unveils free home-based coronavirus testing

(David Santiago | David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia has debuted a partnership for free home-based saliva coronavirus testing.

The testing kits from Vault Health can be requested on the state’s coronavirus website. Results are expected in 24 to 48 hours after individuals send their test sample back in the mail.

Officials said there are no restrictions on who can request the tests.

Dr. Clay Marsh, of the state coronavirus task force, says the do-it-yourself tests could reduce the manpower needed to administer testing, instead allowing those workers to concentrate on providing vaccinations in the coming months.

Gov. Jim Justice announced the news Wednesday as the state reported 20 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the total to at least 778 deaths. There were 678 new confirmed cases, for a total of 49,905.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Prayer vigil honors the service of CPD Officer Cassie Johnson
Robert J. Wells
UPDATE: Man in custody after lengthy manhunt in Washington County
Cropped Photo: Justin Henry / CC BY 2.0
New restaurant to open in Levee House building
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: W.Va. reports 20 deaths, 1,087 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
Steven Lockhart
UPDATE: Davisville man faces federal charges involving minor

Latest News

Free COVID testing coming to Vienna
Festival of Trees character breakfast changing protocol and theme
Festival of Trees character breakfast changing protocol and theme
Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper passed away last Friday
Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper passed away last Friday
Parents should monitor children's online activity
Parents advised to monitor children’s online activity during virtual school
Robert J. Wells
UPDATE: Man in custody after lengthy manhunt in Washington County