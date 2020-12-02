Williamstown City Councilman Parker dies

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - A member of Williamstown City Council has passed away.

Mayor Paul Jordan confirmed to WTAP Wednesday that City Councilman Jim Parker passed away overnight at a Columbus hospital.

Parker was elected to council in 2018 to a four-year term. In Jordan’s words, the city “lost a good man”.

We have not yet been able to confirm the cause of death.

A new member of council will have to be appointed to fill out the remainder of Parker’s term, which ends in 2022.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.