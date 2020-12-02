Advertisement

Williamstown City Councilman Parker dies

(WTAP)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - A member of Williamstown City Council has passed away.

Mayor Paul Jordan confirmed to WTAP Wednesday that City Councilman Jim Parker passed away overnight at a Columbus hospital.

Parker was elected to council in 2018 to a four-year term. In Jordan’s words, the city “lost a good man”.

We have not yet been able to confirm the cause of death.

A new member of council will have to be appointed to fill out the remainder of Parker’s term, which ends in 2022.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Prayer vigil honors the service of CPD Officer Cassie Johnson
Robert J. Wells
UPDATE: Man in custody after lengthy manhunt in Washington County
Cropped Photo: Justin Henry / CC BY 2.0
New restaurant to open in Levee House building
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: W.Va. reports 20 deaths, 1,087 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
Steven Lockhart
UPDATE: Davisville man faces federal charges involving minor

Latest News

Free COVID testing coming to Vienna
Festival of Trees character breakfast changing protocol and theme
Festival of Trees character breakfast changing protocol and theme
Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper passed away last Friday
Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper passed away last Friday
Parents should monitor children's online activity
Parents advised to monitor children’s online activity during virtual school
Robert J. Wells
UPDATE: Man in custody after lengthy manhunt in Washington County