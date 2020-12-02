Advertisement

WVU basketball teams will play without spectators in December

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020
(AP) - West Virginia said Tuesday that no fans will be allowed at its men’s and women’s basketball games in December, except for essential personnel and the families of players and staff, due to recent spikes of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The university initially had capped fan attendance at 20% of capacity at 14,000-seat WVU Coliseum, or around 2,800.

``To say that we are disappointed is quite an understatement, but the decision not to allow spectators in December is the correct one at this time for the safety of our fans, staff and student-athletes,’' athletic director Shane Lyons said.

The Mountaineers first home game is Dec. 9 against Robert Morris

