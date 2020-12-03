Advertisement

Buckeyes best Morehead State

Morehead State forward James Baker (3) looks to pass between Ohio State guard Duane Washington...
Morehead State forward James Baker (3) looks to pass between Ohio State guard Duane Washington (4), forward Kyle Young (25) and guard Jimmy Sotos (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)(Paul Vernon | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBUS (AP) - E.J. Liddell scored 16 points and No. 23 Ohio State pulled away from Morehead State for a 77-44 win.

Justice Sueing, C.J. Walker and Duane Washington Jr. had 11 points apiece for Ohio State.

Kyle Young collected 10 points and nine rebounds, and Justin Ahrens finished with nine points. DeVon Cooper scored 13 points for Morehead State, which shot a dismal 25% from the floor.

