Free COVID testing coming to Vienna

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department will be hosting a free COVID-19 testing event at the Jackson Park Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

Health officials are encouraging people to pre-register at http://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/ to reduce wait times. Once a person has completed pre-registration, they’ll need to either print the QR code given to them or save it to a cell phone to be scanned at the testing site.

A news release says to be ready for a 60 to 90 minute wait as the demand for testing has drastically increased in recent weeks.

“The health department with National Guard support is doing its best to meet the demand by scheduling almost daily testing sites. The lines are long and to process the tests in a timely manner, it is often necessary to stop taking registrations earlier than the scheduled time,” the news release said.

The Jackson Park Recreation Center is located at 510 33rd Street in Vienna.

