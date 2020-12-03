Advertisement

Free COVID testing coming to Vienna

(AP)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department will be hosting a free COVID-19 testing event at the Jackson Park Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

Health officials are encouraging people to pre-register at http://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/ to reduce wait times. Once a person has completed pre-registration, they’ll need to either print the QR code given to them or save it to a cell phone to be scanned at the testing site.

A news release says to be ready for a 60 to 90 minute wait as the demand for testing has drastically increased in recent weeks.

“The health department with National Guard support is doing its best to meet the demand by scheduling almost daily testing sites. The lines are long and to process the tests in a timely manner, it is often necessary to stop taking registrations earlier than the scheduled time,” the news release said.

The Jackson Park Recreation Center is located at 510 33rd Street in Vienna.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Prayer vigil honors the service of CPD Officer Cassie Johnson
Robert J. Wells
UPDATE: Man in custody after lengthy manhunt in Washington County
Cropped Photo: Justin Henry / CC BY 2.0
New restaurant to open in Levee House building
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: W.Va. reports 20 deaths, 1,087 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
Steven Lockhart
UPDATE: Davisville man faces federal charges involving minor

Latest News

Festival of Trees character breakfast changing protocol and theme
Festival of Trees character breakfast changing protocol and theme
Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper passed away last Friday
Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper passed away last Friday
Parents should monitor children's online activity
Parents advised to monitor children’s online activity during virtual school
Robert J. Wells
UPDATE: Man in custody after lengthy manhunt in Washington County