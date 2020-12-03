Advertisement

Gonzaga downs WVU

#1 Gonzaga rallies past #11 West Virginia
(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Joel Ayayi matched his career high with 21 points and Andrew Nembhard and Corey Kispert each had 19, and No. 1 Gonzaga rallied to beat No. 11 West Virginia 87-82 on Wednesday night in the Jimmy V Classic.

The Bulldogs struggled to get in sync early and again after freshman Jalen Suggs injured an ankle in the first half.

But Gonzaga used a late 13-4 run to take control and scored six straight points late to seal it.

Derek Culver led West Virginia with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Oscar Tshiebwe had 14 points and nine rebounds before fouling out with 7:26 to play.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak and dropped the Mountaineers (3-1) to 0-5 in the series.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert J. Wells
UPDATE: Man in custody after lengthy manhunt in Washington County
Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Prayer vigil honors the service of CPD Officer Cassie Johnson
Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper passed away last Friday
Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper passed away last Friday
Steven Lockhart
UPDATE: Davisville man faces federal charges involving minor
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: W.Va. reports 20 deaths, 1,087 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Latest News

Morehead State forward James Baker (3) looks to pass between Ohio State guard Duane Washington...
Buckeyes best Morehead State
Ravens vs. Steelers
Steelers sputter but remain undefeated
Winter sports scoreboard
Back to work for the Thundering Herd, Mountaineers and Buckeyes