Humane Society of the Ohio Valley raising money for homeless animals

The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley's current facility.
The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley's current facility.
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - As is the case with many nonprofit organizations, the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley has been unable to hold its usual fundraising events this year. Instead, the shelter has turned to online fundraising to request donations that will be used to support homeless animals.

“Funds have been low this year due to multiple events due to COVID, we’ve had to cancel multiple fundraisers. We’ve been trying to supplement,” said Scott Hatfield, shelter manager.

The funds will be used to house homeless animals and cover medical bills and other costs of care.

The goal of the campaign is to raise approximately $2,500, ideally by the end of the year. Those who are interested in donating can do so here.

In addition, the shelter posts weekly wishlists on its Facebook page that include pet care items the shelter is in need of. Those who would like to purchase wishlist items for the shelter may shop online and have the items shipped directly to the shelter, or drop them off at the shelter in person.

Finally, the shelter is hosting a tree as part of the Holiday Tree Walk in Muskingum Park. Hanging on the tree are photos of pets available for adoption, which include each pet’s name. More information about each pet can be found on the shelter’s website.

