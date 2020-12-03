MOV’s Got Talent: Maeghan O’Neill

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Maeghan O’Neill is a sophomore at Marietta High School, and she has been performing since she was a very young age.

At age 4, she gave an impromptu vocal performance of “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,” at the Washington County Fair, and was later named “County Fair Princess.” Maeghan knew then that performance was her calling.

“I always listened to show-tunes when I was really little,” Maeghan said. “I’ve done theatre since I was five years old. And it was just put into me and it’s been something that I have loved very very much for all my fifteen years of living.”

Maeghan has been involved with the Mid-Ohio Valley Players, the Actors Guild in Parkersburg, and performances through elementary, middle, and high school. In total, she counts that she has performed in around 30 shows.

She says that she does around three shows per year, which takes up weekends and nights of her daily schedule, so she has to find a way to fit everything, particularly schoolwork, into her schedule.

“For the shows that I audition for, even if I don’t get the part that I want, I never quit,” Maeghan said. “I will always still be in that show. So I have to think ahead, and I have to balance my schedule and balance my schoolwork and pick and choose my other extracurricular activities.”

Among many things that were impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic, on-stage theatre performances, in particular, have suffered.

Maeghan has performed in radio shows, but not many live performances with big crowds since the pandemic began in March. She remains optimistic, however, that entertainers will be back on stage and in front of crowds very soon.

“It was a really upsetting experience and feeling for the longest time,” said Maeghan. “But, I’ve gotten through it, and now it’s slowly coming back and I’m super excited to see what can come from this pandemic.”

Maeghan has set her sights on going to college and major in Theatre. She then wants to move to New York City, and become a professional on-stage actress in front of live audiences.

She says that no matter what roles she plays along her journey, that as long as she is on stage, she is content.

“Even if I don’t go and become the biggest star,” said Maeghan. “If I’m just doing what I love in a place that I love, surrounded by people that I love, I will be so happy.”

