Obituary: Doy Parsons

Doy Parsons, 87, of Grantsville, WV passed away at his home on December 1, 2020.

He was born May 23, 1933, a son of the late Harrison and Agelitine Parsons.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Violet Lenore Parsons; brothers, Jim, Home, Berlin, George, and Roy; sisters, Julie, Ulie, Caroline, Letha, and Mary; and three grandchildren.

Surviving are children, Roy Allen (Elizabeth) Parsons, Kathy (Ronnie) Kerby, Linda (Alvin) Holbert, William H. Parsons, and James (Debbie) Parsons; grandchildren, Brian Kerby, Stephanie Williams, Timmy Holbert, Crystal Holbert, Cody Parsons, Brooklyn Parson, and Josh Parsons.

Doy was an avid hunter, root digger, and outdoorsman. He loved the woods and cutting trees.

A graveside funeral service will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., Hunt Cemetery, with Pastor Ed Eisley officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.