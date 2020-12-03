Advertisement

Obituary: Doy Parsons

Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Doy Parsons, 87, of Grantsville, WV passed away at his home on December 1, 2020.

He was born May 23, 1933, a son of the late Harrison and Agelitine Parsons.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Violet Lenore Parsons; brothers, Jim, Home, Berlin, George, and Roy; sisters, Julie, Ulie, Caroline, Letha, and Mary; and three grandchildren.

Surviving are children, Roy Allen (Elizabeth) Parsons, Kathy (Ronnie) Kerby, Linda (Alvin) Holbert, William H. Parsons, and James (Debbie) Parsons; grandchildren, Brian Kerby, Stephanie Williams, Timmy Holbert, Crystal Holbert, Cody Parsons, Brooklyn Parson, and Josh Parsons.

Doy was an avid hunter, root digger, and outdoorsman.  He loved the woods and cutting trees.

A graveside funeral service will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., Hunt Cemetery, with Pastor Ed Eisley officiating.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Obituary: Pearl Mae Heiney
Obituary: Pearl Mae Heiney
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Donna June Griffin
Obituary: Paul T. Theisen
Obituary: Paul T. Theisen
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Robert John Newman

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: E. Fred Galland
Obituary: Darrell Morgan Matheny
Obituary: Darrell Morgan Matheny
Obituary: Delbert William Weber
Obituary: Delbert William Weber
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Cynthia Renee Nelson
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Sara Jane Spencer
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Regena Ann Boone