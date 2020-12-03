Obituary: Harold Rex Anderson

Harold Rex Anderson, Sr. 90 of Belpre, Ohio went home to be with the Lord Dec. 2, 2020.

He was born June 28, 1930 in Wood County WV. a son of the late Earl E. and Sarah F. Andrews Anderson.

“Rex” retired from Universal Glass in Vienna after 42 plus years of service. He served as president of GBBA union for several years. He was a member of Landmark Baptist Church in Parkersburg and was a lifelong fan of bluegrass and country music and anything John Wayne.

“Rex” is survived by his wife of 69 years; Patty W. Sands Anderson of Belpre, Ohio. 2 sisters, Dorris Gault of Parkersburg and Josephine Wherry of Vienna. His children, Harold “Rex” Anderson Jr. and wife Donna of St. Marys, Susan Slider and husband Rick of Marietta, Deborah Davis and husband Michael of Belpre, and Anita Wallace and husband Todd of Belpre. 13 Grandchildren, 13 Great-Grandchildren, and 3 Great-Great-Grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Anderson and a nephew Robert E. Anderson.

Private family services for “Rex” will be held at the convenience of the family at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home in Belpre, Ohio with Pastor John Lands officiating. Burial will be in Parkersburg Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Marietta or the Mid- Ohio Valley Humane Society in Parkersburg.

