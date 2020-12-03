Obituary: John F. Kline, Jr.

John F. Kline, Jr., 73, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Highland Oaks Health Center in McConnelsville, OH. He was born on April 23, 1947 in Akron, OH, the son of the late John F., Sr. and Lois Jean Kline.

John grew up in Wickliffe, OH and graduated from Wickliffe High School in 1965. He continued his education at Case Institute of Technology, graduating in 1969 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He is a member of the Case Western Reserve Sports Hall of Fame for his outstanding wrestling career. John devoted over 40 years of service to Dupont Washington Works where he received credit for a patent and was loved and respected by his co-workers.

John was a longtime member of Tri-City Baptist Church where he served several terms as deacon and was very involved in children’s ministries, helping with van ministries to bring in children and then teach them. He especially loved visiting shut-ins and helping those in need. John was instrumental in the start-up of Wood County Christian School in 1995, doing maintenance and construction work over the years, as well as serving several terms on the WCCS School Board. Mission trips to Mexico, France, and Taiwan fulfilled his passion for serving the Lord.

John also contributed to the Parkersburg sports community, coaching South Parkersburg Youth Wrestling for 17 years in the 70s and 80s. An excellent snow and water skier, John also played softball into his 50s. He enjoyed Dupont Recreation’s silhouette shooting league and was an avid hunter up until a few years ago. John was also a lifetime member of the NRA.

Surviving are his loving wife of 47 years, Trudy Jean Kline of Parkersburg, WV; son James (Nancy) Kline of Westerville, OH, and daughter Julie (Joshua) Dubs of Washington, WV; his brother David (Elaine) Kline of Nolensville, TN; his grandchildren Caleb Kline, Micah Kline and Emmalynn Dubs; and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and a special Aunt Marge Brown, age 97, of Akron, OH.

A private memorial service will be held at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home on Saturday, Dec 5, 2020. There will be no in person visitation due to concerns of Covid-19. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (theaftd.org) or Wood County Christian School, Williamstown, WV, for tuition assistance. Online condolences may be sent to www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St., south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Kline family.

