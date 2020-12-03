Obituary: Kathy L. Wagner

Kathy L. Wagner, 73, of Marietta, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was born on June 28, 1947, in Washington County, Ohio, a daughter of Walter and Leora Berg Dennis.

Kathy graduated from Salem Liberty High School. She enjoyed gardening.

She married David Wagner who preceded her in death. Kathy is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Melvin) Smith, grandson Davon, granddaughter Jasmin; 3 step grandchildren: Zachary, Seth and Corey. Four sisters-in-law Bonnie, Darlene, Judy, and Vickie and a brother-in-law Roger also survive. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son Chad Wagner and brother Terry Dennis.

According to her wishes, she will be cremated and no services will be held at this time. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.