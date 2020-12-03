Obituary: Pearl Mae Heiney

Pearl Mae Heiney, 95, of Glenville, WV, passed away on December 1, 2020, at Miletree Nursing Home, Spencer, WV.

She was born on July 2, 1925, in Gilmer County, WV. She was a daughter of the late William and Ina Richards Simmons. She was raised in Big Springs, WV. Pearl and her husband Forrest LeVere Heiney were hard workers. They were dairy farmers for 15 years, operating F.L. Heiney Dairy on Leaf Bank in Calhoun County. She and Vere then ran a Quaker State station and grocery for 21 years.

In later years, Pearl was an avid reader and enjoyed going to the Gilmer Public Library. She was famous with her family and friends for her cooking, especially her delicious meatloaf and macaroni salad. With the exception of the final weeks of her life, she spent the last three years with her beloved daughter and son-in-law, Dianne and Bob Smith.

She is survived by daughter, Shelia Dianne Smith and Robert Smith II; two brothers, Henry and Cecil Simmons; three grandchildren, Shawn Smith, Dawn Hymes, and Kristina and Jesse Cecil; six great-grandchildren, Jevan Stanley and Jennifer Cone, Shayla Stanley, Tyler and maddi Hymes, Turner Hymes, and Seneca and Isla Jane Cecil; and four-great-great-grandchildren, Easton, Adaline, and Rowen Hymes and Paislei Carp.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Forrest LeVere Heiney; son, Darrell Lee Heiney; sisters, Elodine, Nettie, Mettie, and Ernestina Simmons, Ruby Myers McHenry, Sara Cool, Erma Kline, Louise Spence; brothers, Bearl, Eaarl, Orval, and Eugene Simmons.

Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral service will be private, immediate family only. Interment will take place at Betts Cemetery under the direction of Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, with Rev. Ken Heiney officiating. A celebration of life will be held in the spring 2021.

In lieu of flowers, please give a small donation to the Gilmer Public Library, 214 Walnut St., Glenville, WV 26351.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

