Sheriff reacts to Charleston Police Officer incident

Officers tap this sign when they leave the Sheriff's Office to go on a call
Officers tap this sign when they leave the Sheriff's Office to go on a call(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

As the situation with officer Cassie Johnson in Charleston continues to unfold, Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens is sending out prayers to her family and the department on behalf of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

This incident comes nearly after a Wood County Sheriff’s Deputy was recently involved in an officer-involved shooting, so this hit fairly close to home.

He says it takes courage and pride for officers to risk their lives when they know this situation could occur at any time.

Stephens says that people that want to become officers know the risk of what the job can bring, no matter what call you are answering to.

“We try to re-instill in people’s minds that, this is still something serious, it’s a threat that happens to us everyday,” Stephens said. “That tenth time you’ve been at that domestic violence, or the first time that you’ve been to another one, you still have to be cognizant that there could be a threat behind every door that you go to.”

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office staff always touches the “Everybody Goes Home” sign on the backdoor before going out on a call, to ensure that they will do everything they can to stay safe.

