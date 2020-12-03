Advertisement

Steelers sputter but remain undefeated

Pittsburgh beats Baltimore 19-14
Ravens vs. Steelers
Ravens vs. Steelers(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ben Roethlisberger threw for 266 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown to JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Steelers improved to 11-0 with a disjointed 19-14 win over the undermanned Baltimore Ravens.

The game was postponed three times while the Ravens dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak that forced Baltimore to take the field minus star quarterback Lamar Jackson among others.

The extended layoff led to some ugly football in a game filled with turnovers and inconsistent play. Still, the Steelers survived behind just enough offense and a defense that forced a pair of turnovers and had three sacks.

