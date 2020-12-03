Student Athlete of the Week: Breckin Hoff

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) -

This week’s Student Athlete of the Week is Frontier’s Breckin Hoff.

Hoff is a key contributor and leader for both the basketball and football teams at Frontier.

He was a wide receiver on the Cougars football team that won their first playoff game in school history this season.

Hoff likes football the most, but is serious about basketball as well.

His team last year won the OVAC Championship and is looking to do the same this year, despite being a young team, but Hoff is a senior leader that can take control of the game on both ends of the court.

Frontier basketball coach Roger Kirkpatrick says Hoff has been a fierce defender for him, and this year he hopes that he can take on more of a role on the offensive side.

