Wirt County woman sentenced to prison for bank fraud

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that Melissa Evans, 49, of Palestine, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for bank fraud. She will also pay a total of $145,000 in restitution.

“Evans stole from her employer for four years,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Now, in addition to repaying her employer, she’ll be spending almost two years in federal prison.”

Evans worked as the financial coordinator for a dental practice in Parkersburg. Over the course of four years, Evans stole checks mailed to the dental practice from insurance groups and fraudulently deposited the stolen checks into her bank account, instead of the dental practice’s bank account. Throughout her scheme, Evans fraudulently appropriated more than 300 checks and embezzled more than $120,000.

The United States Secret Service and the Parkersburg Police Department conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Irene C. Berger imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Kathleen Robeson handled the prosecution.

