3-vehicle crash occurs in Parkersburg

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Authorities were called out to a 3-vehicle crash in Parkersburg Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the 700 block of Neal Street.

Both the Parkersburg Police and Fire departments responded to the area, along with Camden Clark and St Joseph’s Ambulance Services.

No other information about the crash was immediately available from authorities.

