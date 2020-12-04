Advertisement

Alabama WWII veteran beats COVID-19 in time for 104th birthday

By Anna Mahan and Wade Smith
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A World War II Veteran left the hospital Tuesday after receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Wooten was released from Madison Hospital Tuesday afternoon where he was met with a parade of nurses, doctors and loved ones cheering him on.

Major Wooten turned 104-years-old the next day.

Wooten served in the U.S. Army for several years overseas. He built railroads and worked on rail cars in Paris in the 1940′s.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because we’ve shared stories about Mr. Wooten with you before.

[ READ MORE: Local WWII vet celebrates 102nd birthday ]

Family members say after a few close calls this year, they are thankful to have him home, especially for the Christmas season.

Last year, he went back to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of storming the beaches there.

Happy Birthday, Major Wooten!

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Expected charges upgraded in fatal Charleston Police shooting
Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper passed away last Friday
Area law enforcement pays tribute to Ohio trooper
Robert J. Wells
UPDATE: Man in custody after lengthy manhunt in Washington County
Gavel
Wirt County woman sentenced to prison for bank fraud
Ohio governor vetoes bill intended to limit authority

Latest News

In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif.
House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level
Daybreak Gardening
Gardening with Nick, Vol. II 12/4/20
Forecast for December 4th
Forecast for December 4th
Thomas Battle and Brittany Morgan
Deck the M.O.V., 12/4/20
Gardening
Gardening with Nick, 12/4/20