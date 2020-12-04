Advertisement

Christmas trees take over Muskingum Park for Holiday Tree Walk

Businesses decorated trees to be displayed at Muskingum Park(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

For only the second year in a row, Marietta Main Street is sponsoring the “Holiday Tree Walk” at Muskingum Park in Marietta.

Businesses from around the Mid-Ohio Valley were able to “adopt” a Christmas tree, and then decorate it to be displayed in the park for the duration of the holiday season.

51 trees were decorated for this year’s walk, which is a higher turnout than last year’s inaugural walk.

During the pandemic, there are not many activities to do safely, so Marietta Main Street is proud to be able to offer this event, as a different way to safely spread holiday cheer.

“This is great, because it’s very low contact,” said Mary Segrest, a board member with Marietta Main Street. “You can come out at your leisure to be able to enjoy the lights. You can stay in the car, drive by, you can see them. Every morning when I walk into the office I can see the glow from the park. So, it’s just a great way to be able to get out in this environment and get people, maybe, just in the car out and about doing something a little different.”

The O’Neill Senior Center decorated one of the trees for the display, and they made it a fun activity for seniors to come together and spread holiday joy to those who need it.

“Our trees have ornaments that were made by seniors in our Adult Day Center,” said Erin O’Neill, Development Coordinator for the O’Neill Center. “It was a way for our staff, our clients, our supporters, everybody to kind of get together this holiday season.”

Even though the event is so young, they are hoping to continue the Holiday Tree Walk for years to come.

